ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.59%)
NETSOL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.92%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.11%)
TRG 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.18%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,397 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,157 Decreased By -191.7 (-1.11%)
KSE100 43,246 Decreased By -149.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,840 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ECB’s de Guindos catches Covid-19 before policy meeting

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the ECB said on Sunday, days before a policy meeting.

The ECB is due to decide on the future of its bond-buying programmes at a meeting on Thursday amid concerns about exceptionally high inflation and rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

The ECB said in a statement 61 year-old de Guindos tested positive on Saturday but his symptoms were “very mild” and his illness would have “no impact” on the policy meeting.

A spokesman said de Guindos intended to take part in Thursday’s gathering, which was already due to take place virtually given the high infection rate in Germany.

European Central Bank COVID19 Luis de Guindos ECB’s de Guindos

