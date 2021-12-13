ECB’s de Guindos catches Covid-19 before policy meeting

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the ECB said on Sunday, days before a policy meeting.

The ECB is due to decide on the future of its bond-buying programmes at a meeting on Thursday amid concerns about exceptionally high inflation and rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

The ECB said in a statement 61 year-old de Guindos tested positive on Saturday but his symptoms were “very mild” and his illness would have “no impact” on the policy meeting.

A spokesman said de Guindos intended to take part in Thursday’s gathering, which was already due to take place virtually given the high infection rate in Germany.