KP Health Department, DAI Fleming Fund sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAI Fleming Fund UK to establish Antimicrobial Resistance Control Program. The MoU signing ceremony was held in Cabinet Conference Room Civil Secretariat with Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra as a Chief Guest, said an official handout here on Sunday.

The ceremony among others was attended by Dr. Ayesha of Fleming Fund, Health Secretary, Tahir Orakzai and representatives of WHO and officials of health department. The aim of the program is to reduce morbidity and mortality inflicted by antimicrobial drugs resistant micro organisms linked infection and preservation of existing antimicrobial drugs.

The program was also aimed to control various antimicrobial resistant diseases in livestock and poultry sector. Addressing the ceremony, the KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra vowed to further improve healthcare delivery system and said that reforms initiative of government has revolutionized health sector of KP.

He assured full support to Fleming Fund in its venture in KP. He said that last eight years efforts of KP government to revolutionize healthcare delivery system and its reforms initiatives have changed the dynamics of health system.

Highlighting health sector flagship projects of KP, minister said that Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is a remarkable achievement of provincial government that is serving patients in an effective and satisfactory way.

He informed that ninety percent of PIC staff is from KP and being trained in reputed medical facilities of the country including Agha Khan Hospital. He said that commitment of government reflects in Nasir Ullah Babar and Moulvi Jee hospital that have been provided all the needed facilities and equipment to serve ailing community. He said that government is planning to invest funds in projects of importance and maximum utility rather insignificant schemes.

