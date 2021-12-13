ANL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
ASC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.27%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 36.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
TELE 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.14%)
TRG 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.49%)
UNITY 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.74%)
BR100 4,411 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,253 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.55%)
KSE100 43,306 Decreased By -90 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,846 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Angry French fishermen threaten British imports

AFP 13 Dec 2021

LILLE, (France): Fishermen in northern France have threatened to disrupt British imports in a bid to increase pressure on London to grant them more licences for UK waters.

Britain agreed to issue another 23 licences to French fishermen on Saturday, a step aimed at easing tensions between the neighbours who have been at loggerheads over the issue for the last six months. But France believes it is entitled to around 80 more UK licences and a group representing fishermen in the key port of Boulogne-sur-Mer and others along the northern coast said late Saturday that they would launch protests.

“Protests should be expected protests that will target British imports,” the local CRPMEM fishing industry group for the Hauts-de-France region said in a statement sent to AFP.

French fishermen British imports UK waters

