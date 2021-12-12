ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
China reports 75 new coronavirus cases on Dec 11 vs 87 a day earlier

Reuters 12 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China reported 75 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 11, down from 87 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 49 were local, compared with 51 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Thirty-eight local cases were identified in the eastern province of Zhejiang, 10 in the northern province of Inner Mongolia and one in Heilongjiang.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, down from 30 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had a total of 99,679 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Dec. 12.

China coronavirus cases

