Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

AFP 12 Dec 2021

MAYFIELD, (United States): Dozens of devastating tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky — many of them workers at a candle factory — and inflicting deadly damage at a sprawling Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was “ground zero” of the storm — a scene of “massive devastation,” one official said early Saturday.

Entire city blocks there were flattened, with historic houses and buildings ripped apart, and twisted metal, shattered tree limbs and chunks of brick strewn across streets.

“It is indescribable — the level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said after rushing to Mayfield. “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky.”

Beshear said it was clear that the death toll in his state was already “north of 70” and could end up “exceeding 100 before the day is done.”

Referring to the candle factory, where a roof collapsed, he said: “We’re going to lose a lot of lives in that facility. It’s a very dire situation.”

Tornadoes kill five in Alabama

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30, and at least eight people were killed in other storm-hit states, including two at the Amazon facility in Illinois.

In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado “pretty much destroyed” a nursing home in Monette, a county official said. Another person died elsewhere in the state.

Three people died in Tennessee, according to local authorities quoted by the news media, while one died in Missouri, as the region was hammered by some of the most powerful tornadoes to hit the area in years.

President Joe Biden said the massive storm system had inflicted an “unimaginable tragedy” on the area, and vowed to provide all needed federal aid.

The American Red Cross said it was working to provide relief across all five states and noted a continued threat of more severe weather.

“It looks like a bomb has exploded in our community,” 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP. “The sheer force of the wind and the rain was incredible.”

“We live in a very historic community and all our downtown history is gone,” she said. “We have four historic churches, our courthouse, the bank: they are all gone.”

The tornado that smashed through Mayfield had rumbled along the ground for over 200 miles in Kentucky and for 227 miles overall, Beshear said.

Previously, the longest a US tornado has ever tracked along the ground was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in 1925. Powerful and devastating — as such long-track storms tend to be — it claimed 695 lives.

US tornadoes natural disaster Kentucky

