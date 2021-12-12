10 kanal, 14 marlas of land retrieved from ‘squatters’

LAHORE On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a 10 Kanal and 14 marlas public path has been retrieved from illegal occupants in a village of Kamalia tehsil of Toba Tek Singh. The regained land was valued at Rs5 million.

According to details, one Naubahar Ranjha, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, approached the ombudsman office that some people have illegally occupied the teeming pathway in his village, making it difficult for the locals to pass through.

The public route should be retrieved from the occupiers so that the daily problems of villagers could be alleviated, he requested. A report by TT Singh Advisor also confirmed the spot being occupied by intrusive squatters.

