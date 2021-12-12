‘Pakistan is in deep economic crisis’

KARACHI: The economic crisis of Pakistan becoming more worsening, electricity charges will become more expensive and there will be hardly any gas available for household and industry, said Ateeq ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

He said revolving debt of gas sector has reached to almost Rs 700 billion and circular debt of electricity sector has reached to almost 2.5 trillion rupees.

The trade deficit is likely to be US 45 billion dollars and current account deficit is likely to be US 15 billion dollars, said Ateeq.

The increasing inflation is also uncontrollable and stands at 18.34 percent and due to which prices of grocery and essential goods are increasing.

The government is advised to ban import of luxurious items, confectionary items, cars, mobile phones, makeup kits, and reduce the already increased interest rates, he mentioned.

