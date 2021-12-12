Punjab governor ratifies Local Government Ordinance

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday ratified the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021, paving the way for a new local government system in the province.

He signed the Ordinance in the presence of Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab Omar Saeed and other concerned officers.

Commenting on the Ordinance, he said that the new local government system will empower the public in the real sense; the people of Punjab will be made strong and prosperous. “The Prime Minister has been promising a strong local government system in Punjab from day one and today he has fulfilled his promise.

The PTI government will ensure all measures for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The present government is ensuring transparency and merit in the institution at all levels,” he said.

According to him, for the first time, the people will elect their mayors directly by their vote and representatives of their choice. There is no doubt that the new local government system in Punjab will further strengthen democracy.

Under the new law, the government has strengthened mayors and the local body elections in Punjab will be direct on a party basis. A new era of development and prosperity will begin in cities and villages and public issues will be resolved at their doorsteps.

