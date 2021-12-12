ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
NCHR holds consultations on Human Rights Day

Press Release 12 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: To join the world community in commemoration of International Day for Human Rights, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) held consultations and community interactions at federal and provincial levels, said a press release.

In Islamabad, minority community elders were invited to discuss measures that could be taken for an inclusive society in Pakistan.

The dialogue was chaired by NCHR’s Member Minorities Manzoor Masih.

The participants had an extensive discussion around the reasons behind the recent wave of violence and intolerance.

They also suggested measures that can be taken to address the situation.

The meeting was attended by elders from the Christian, Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim communities.

On this occasion, Masih said the government recognises minority rights and gives them an equal status in society as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The role played by the minorities in nation building is the reason why our nation continues to thrive. We stand firm with the views expressed by the Quaid-i-Azam in this respect which very emphatically spelled out the mode of mutual coexistence for all,” he added.

Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that the NCHR is now functional and the priority is to ensure that the country moves towards a society, which is tolerant and inclusive, where gender-based violence and child abuse is a memory of the past, and where rights of minority, disability and inter-faith harmony are realised.

In Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, the Commission held consultations with government officials, civil society and academia and minority representatives. The objective was to introduce the NCHR’s vision and future plans amongst key stakeholders.

In Karachi, food relief packages were distributed among marginalized communities affected by the economic aftermath of Covid-19. The packages were supported by NCHR, HeP and UNDP.

The events were held in collaboration with the Huqooq-e-Pakistan (HeP) project, a joint initiative between the European Union and the Ministry of Human Rights for the promotion of human rights in Pakistan.

In Lahore, a consultation was held under the Chair of Member NCHR Punjab Nadeem Ashraf and was attended by Punjab Secretary Human Rights Department Nadeemur Rehman, senior Advisor Wafaqi Muhtasib Office, former DIG Dr Masood Saleem, Chief Child Commissioner Punjab Tabana Sajjad Naseer and representatives of civil society and NGOs.

The consultation in Quetta was led by NCHR Member Balochistan Professor Farkhanda Aurangzeb and was attended by senior lawyer Atta Khan, members HRCP Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmad, Habib Tahir, and Muhammad Sham, representative of Hindu Community Kammal Kumar, social activist Behram Lehri and provincial coordinator for women lead alliance Nimra Malik.

In Peshawar, the event was led by NCHR member Peshawar Tariq javed and was attended Qamar Naseem from Blue Veins, Deputy Director Child Protection and Welfare Commission Bilal Khan, Deputy Director Directorate of Law, Justice and Human Rights in KP Malik Maqsood Ali, Imran Takkar from Group Development Pakistan, minority representative Rubina Masey, and representative of persons with disability, Afshan Afridi.

December 10 marks the International Day for Human Rights globally.

The observance of this day reminds the world of the importance of one’s rights, and why it is important to raise voices against atrocities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

human rights NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha Manzoor Masih

