Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16bn Nuance deal

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: US software giant Microsoft Corp is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, the latest in the tech industry, comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of takeovers by tech giants and acquisitions where nascent start-ups and potential rivals are shut down.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The US software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

Microsoft leads $27mn early-stage funding in crypto startup Palm NFT Studio

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 21, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined to comment.

The company is also in preliminary discussions with the UK antitrust agency CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The deal has already received the regulatory green light in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc's virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77% of US hospitals.

Microsoft Tech Industry software business

