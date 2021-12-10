ZD, Bodla Builders sign agreement with DHA Multan

MULTAN: Zameen Developments (ZD) the development arm of Zameen.com and Bodla Builders recently signed an agreement with DHA Multan to develop a project overlooking the incredible DHA Rumanza Golf Course, called the ‘Golf Views Rumanza’. Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest property enterprise — has come on board as the sales and marketing partner for the venture.

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shuja-Ullah Khan and Bodla Builders CEO Pir Sohaib Tariq Bodla signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies. Also present on the occasion were Zameen Country Head Ahmed Bhatti, Director Affiliates and Acquisition Adil Kamal, Bodla Builders Managing Director Pir Junaid Bodla and DHA Multan’s Project Director.

On the occasion, Zameen Country Head Ahmed Bhatti stated that the development of high-rise projects was the need of the hour for South Punjab, particularly Multan. He added that the upcoming project that Zameen was developing with the Bodla Builders at an ideal location in DHA Multan Rumanza would go on to become an architectural symbol for the entire South Punjab region.

Zameen Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shuja-Ullah Khan said that that the Golf View Rumanza project would make an incredible addition to the city for the residents of Multan. He further said that it was the first project to be developed by Zameen Developments in South Punjab and that not only would they ensure that it was delivered and constructed within the predetermined timelines, but that many more such projects would be developed in the region by Zameen Developments in the future.

Bodla Builders CEO Pir Sohaib Tariq Bodla said that the partnership with Zameen Developments was their attempt to provide the residents of the ‘city of saints’ with affordable luxury apartments in a prime location in the city. He added that the project’s most prominent feature was that it was being developed in DHA Multan Rumanza, which would not only provide the people of South Punjab with avenues of investment, but also provide opportunities for investment for people across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021