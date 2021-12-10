Protection of wildlife: Summary sent to CM for setting up ‘armed force’

LAHORE: The Wildlife & Parks Department Punjab has forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister Punjab for setting up an ‘armed force’ in the province for the protection of wildlife.

“Illegal hunters have turned into a mafia and there is a need to set up a force equipped with latest weapons and arms to deal these law violators with an iron hand,” said Secretary Forests Shahid Zaman while talking to a group of journalists here on Thursday.

He said many a time officials of the department were tortured during checking the illegal hunters. He alleged officials were severely beaten up and even firing was opened on them by the outlaws during an ongoing crackdown.

The Secretary said that it has been proposed to set up 120 check posts in the forest areas of the province and to man these areas officials would need 80 four wheels, 450 motorcycles, drones, wireless equipment and uniform. He termed all this equipment and an armed force essential in the wake of increasing attacks by the illegal hunters.

Meanwhile, during the next six months police will be assisting wildlife department officials in Potohar region and elite force in Cholistan region till the proposed armed force of the department is constituted after approval of the summary by the Chief Minister, he added.

Meanwhile Deputy Director Wildlife (Headquarter) Lahore Muddassar Hussain has been given additional charge of Director Lahore Zoo. Muhammad Anwar Maan had been transferred from the post of Director Lahore Zoo while Assistant Director Wildlife Lahore Tanveer Ahmad Janjua has been transferred to Assistant Director Wildlife Jhelum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021