‘Govt plans to inject 60pc renewables into energy mix by 2030’

ISLAMABAD: Member Parliamentary Committee on Climate Senator Faisal Javed, on Thursday said, Pakistan, so far, has planted 1.5 billion trees out of the 10 billion target, aimed at achieving global goals while the government also plans to inject 60 per cent renewables into energy mix by 2030.

He was speaking at a session on COP 26 and the Way Ahead-Role of Parliaments in Climate Politics and Implementation of the Paris Agreement at Sustainable Development Conference titled: Beyond the Pandemic: Leaving no one Behind, organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

“Our contribution to pollution is only one per cent but we are on top of climate victims,” he said. Riaz Fatyana MNA said that IPU and EU must play their role to establish cooperation and sit together to take practical steps to solve the climate issue.

PML-N leader Romina Khurshid said the European Parliament can play vital role to tackle climate crisis. Member Conservative Party of Germany, Professor Siegfried said that we have to substitute the fossil reserves with clean hydrogen technology. He said Pakistan also needs to think about hydrogen source which can then be transported to Germany and other Europe countries.

Member European Parliament Par Holmgren stressed that the major responsibility of GHGs emissions mainly lies on Sweden, Germany and other European countries and they also need to scrutinize their policies.

Member Green Party Germany Kathrin Henneberger in response to a question said that Germany is a country which is responsible for the climate, adding, we are looking forward for effective partnerships with countries globally on the issue of climate justice.

Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan Thomas Seiler said that here is a serious need to engage with heavy industry to follow the policies and political requirements with respect to the Paris Agreement. Member EU Parliament Sweden Jytte Guteland said we need to help each other to boost the climate finance needed to support this transition.

Representative GIZ Hartmut in his technical presentation said that the objective of the COP26 was to limit the global warming to 1.5 and for this developed countries need to strategise funds to support the developing economies.

