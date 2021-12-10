ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
HBFC inks accord with KPT on housing finance solutions

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

KARACHI: House Building Finance Company (HBFC) Limited has signed an agreement with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to provide housing finance solutions to the KPT employees.

Nadir Mumtaz Warraich, Chairman KPT and Imran Ahad, MD & CEO HBFC signed the agreement at KPT Head Office, Karachi. The event was also graced by the Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

Through these institutional arrangements, HBFC offers multiple channels to client organizations such as call centre, exclusive email address, on-site kiosk, official HBFC website, etc., so that employees of partner organizations can have access to HBFC’s housing finance service through a medium that is convenient for them, HBFC said.

Ali Zaidi said: “I am delighted to see KPT and other entities like Port Qasim Authority and PNSC under MoMA joining hands with HBFC to provide housing finance solutions for their employees. Home ownership remains a dream and a desire for every Pakistani and it’s great to see these institutions coming together to help fulfil these dreams. Affordable housing is a key pillar of PTI government’s social and economic agenda.”

Imran Ahad, MD HBFC said: “The current focus on housing finance as a key driver of economic agenda, coupled with bold policy steps have created an ideal enabling environment for rapid and sustainable growth of mortgage finance in Pakistan. This agreement with KPT has brought us a step closer in our mission in making house ownership affordable for all. We are looking forward to working with KPT and strengthen our relationship through value addition.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, Chairman KPT, Nadir Mumtaz Warraich said: “Employees are our greatest asset; we share their dreams and aspirations. This partnership will enable our employees to realize their dream of home ownership. Coming together with HBFC, we have made an effort to make housing a reality for our employees where they can easily obtain HBFC’s housing finance service on preferred rates and flexible terms and conditions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich HBFC

