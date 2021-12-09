ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as dollar firms, investors await US inflation data

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

Gold prices fell on Thursday, after the dollar firmed, and as investors squared positions ahead of US inflation data this week that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve's strategy on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,774.80 per ounce by 1318 GMT, and US gold futures were down 0.6% to $1,775.40.

The dollar index gained 0.3%, dimming gold's appeal for overseas buyers.

Gold has traded in the range of roughly $1,760 to $1,790 an ounce, after last month's fall below the key $1,800 mark, as investors attempted to gauge the pace at which the US central bank would taper its stimulus.

Friday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be followed by the Fed's policy meeting on Dec. 14-15.

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

If the Fed "enters tapering earlier than they announced at the last meeting, then of course the probability of rate hikes is increasing and that would be a negative factor (for gold)," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising non-yielding bullion's opportunity cost.

"However, gold could see fresh bids if markets become fearful once more about pandemic-related developments or a ramp-up in geopolitical tensions between major economies," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

World stock markets stalled at two-week highs as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the spread of COVID-19 including the new Omicron variant tempered optimism on the vaccine front.

Focus was also on tensions over Russia and its stance on Ukraine, the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics by some Western nations and US sanctions on Iran.

Spot silver fell 2.1% to $21.92 per ounce, platinum slipped 2% to $937.10 and palladium dipped 3.1% to $1,797.12.

gold price gold export gold demand gold producer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as dollar firms, investors await US inflation data

Pakistan reports first 'suspected' Omicron case

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

PSL 7: Afridi, Vince and Iftikhar join Quetta Gladiators, Azam moves to Islamabad

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Digitalization is remodeling real economy, financial sector: Reza Baqir

Read more stories