ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Reuters Updated 26 Nov 2021

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Friday, popping back above the pivotal $1,800 level as the discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

Spot gold had climbed 1.2% to $1,810.10 per ounce by 1204 GMT and US gold futures jumped 1.7% to $1,813.80.

Little is known of the new variant detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. But it has prompted the European Union, Britain and India to announce stricter border controls, setting up European stocks for their worst session in more than a year.

The US dollar index fell 0.5%, helping gold's advance by making it a cheaper bet for overseas buyers, while US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also weakened.

"Uncertainty about the possible consequences of the new virus variant clearly reminds the markets that this pandemic is not over yet," said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals dealer at Heraeus.

"The gold price should remain supported in this environment and the topic of tapering should take a back seat for the time being," he said.

Gold dips on stronger dollar, investors eye data burst

The safe-haven rush put gold on track for its best day since early November.

Despite Friday's jump, though, gold was still headed for its worst week since mid-September, down 1.8% so far, pressured by increased expectations that the US Federal Reserve could hasten interest rate rises.

Reduced stimulus and rate increases translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Elsewhere, platinum fell 0.8% to $986.97 while palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,834.18, en route to a weekly decline of 4.3% and 11.5% respectively.

Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig attributed palladium and platinum's declines to fears the new variant could hurt car sales as well as demand for the metals used in automobile exhaust systems.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $23.60, leaving it on track for a 4% weekly drop.

Gold gold price gold demand gold producer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Tarin warns 'speculators', says rupee will reverse direction

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends near historic low

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

Afghan humanitarian crisis, drug trafficking alarm India, Russia, China

Oil prices dive to two-month lows, spooked by new COVID variant

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Read more stories