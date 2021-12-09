ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyrgyz electricity boss held for crypto mining

AFP 09 Dec 2021

BISHKEK, (Kyrgyzstan): An electricity chief in Kyrgyzstan was detained after he illegally connected a home crypto mining farm to the national grid, ignoring an ongoing power deficit in the Central Asian nation, security services said on Wednesday.

With their cheap electricity, ex-Soviet Central Asian countries have become popular destinations for cryptocurrency miners, but the power-hungry operations have burdened ageing grids.

Kyrgyzstan’s state committee said a man arrested on suspicion of “organising a mining firm to obtain cryptocurrencies” was head of a provincial power station close to the lakeside resort town of Cholpon-Ata.

“Using his official position, he stole electricity, dealing a blow to Kyrgyzstan’s energy security,” the statement said.

The committee had said in July that it was shutting down cryptocurrency mines in accordance with the national grid’s decision to withhold authorisation for cryptocurrency miners in 2019.

Mines “continue to operate underground even when there is a shortage of electricity for the entire population of the country”, the committee complained at the time.

Resource-poor, mountainous Kyrgyzstan relies on a single hydroelectric plant to power the national grid and has gone into winter on the back of its worst drought in more than a decade.

The country’s energy-rich neighbour Kazakhstan has also complained of electricity shortages after cryptocurrency mining boomed due to high prices for bitcoin and a ban on the practice in China — once the world’s largest producer — that saw some companies shift equipment next door.

Kazakhstan’s deputy energy minister Murat Zhurebekov during a November briefing blamed cryptocurrency mining for triggering an eight percent rise in electricity consumption and “eating reserves” produced by the mostly coal-powered grid.

Kazakhstan was in talks with Russia to purchase fresh supplies for the grid, Zhurebekov said.

electricity cryptocurrencies crypto mining Murat Zhurebekov shortage of electricity

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kyrgyz electricity boss held for crypto mining

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories