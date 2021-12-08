ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.83%)
GGL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 95.71 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (5.23%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.03%)
TELE 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.76%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.96%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,482 Increased By ▲ 9.6 (0.21%)
BR30 17,841 Increased By ▲ 247.1 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,754 Decreased By ▼ -99.5 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,998 Decreased By ▼ -7.5 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Gunmen torch bus, kill 30 passengers in Nigeria's Sokoto state

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

BAUCHI: At least 30 passengers on a bus in Nigeria's Sokoto state were burnt to death when gunmen torched it on Tuesday, police and residents said, in yet another reminder of growing insecurity in Africa's most populous country.

Gunmen, known locally as bandits, have in the past year carried out violent attacks targeting villagers and commuters travelling on highways and kidnapped hundreds of school children for ransom in the north of the country.

Sanusi Abubakar, spokesman for the northwestern Sokoto state police, said the bus was carrying 24 passengers when it was set alight by armed men and that seven people had escaped with injuries and taken to hospital.

But two residents who reached the scene and helped retrieve bodies told Reuters that the bus was overloaded and the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

They counted body parts of at least 30 people, including women and children.

The residents said the villagers were ambushed on a road linking the Sabon Birni local government area and the village of Gidan Bawa in Sokoto state.

Bandits move around on motor-bikes and are known to hide in forests, where they often keep kidnapped victims while awaiting ransom payment.

Nigeria MENA Sokoto Sanusi Abubakar Gunmen torch bus

Comments

1000 characters

