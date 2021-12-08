ANL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.05%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.33%)
GGL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.31%)
JSCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.6%)
KAPCO 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.69%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.41%)
NETSOL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.5%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.1%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,499 Increased By ▲ 26.3 (0.59%)
BR30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 371.1 (2.11%)
KSE100 43,985 Increased By ▲ 131.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,066 Increased By ▲ 60 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi-based fishermen go on strike against Balochistan govt

KARACHI: The fishermen of Karachi have decided to go on an unannounced strike, as calling for a complete ban on...
Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The fishermen of Karachi have decided to go on an unannounced strike, as calling for a complete ban on entry of Balochistan’s boats into Sindh waters, especially Karachi Fish Harbour in a tit for tat policy of the neighbouring province.

Dozens of fishermen staged a protest after Balochistan government officially got two boats from Karachi confiscated and crewmembers convicted into one year prison with a fine of Rs300,000. The fishermen displayed banners with several demands.

“It is a strike,” of the fishermen at Karachi Fish Harbour, Nosherwan, General Secretary of All Mahigir Association was heard as telling to one of the protestors during a protest gathering in front of the Fishermen Cooperative Society’s head office.

Later, he told Business Recorder that two boats from Karachi were arrested by the Balochistan government, operating even beyond distance of 12 nautical miles.

The captured boats included: Al-Makha and Al-Nudia but he did not reveal that how many of the crewmembers were arrested and sentenced into prison. They, the Balochistan government, got these boats confiscated through court, he said adding that there seems a one country with two different laws for each province.

“The Balochistan government arrested the crewmembers and confiscated the boats,” Sarwar Siddiqui, Patron of Sindh Trawlers Owners and Fishermen Association (Stofa) told Business Recorder, saying that each of the arrested crewmembers, belonging to Karachi, was sentenced for one year in prison and fined for Rs300,000.

He said that the fishermen are going to announce a date for a complete strike against the confiscation of boats and arrest of the crew by the Balochistan government. He also claimed that the boats were captured beyond the 12 nautical miles of the provincial maritime line of Balochistan.

He said that boats from Balochistan avail all facilities at Karachi Fish Harbour, including repair, selling of fisheries catch, etc., unrestricted and indiscriminately on a regular basis, but their government has placed a ban on Sindh’s boats.

Earlier, speaking at the demonstration, Sarwar told the angry fishermen that a strike may cause a colossal loss to the entire fisheries sector that could be into billions of rupees. At least Rs10 billion losses will hit the fishermen sector if fishing boats remained moored at the Karachi Fish Harbour during the strike, which is expected to last for about 10 days.

He urged the charged fishermen for a solution of this lingering dispute between the Sindh and Balochistan governments over fishing, saying that: “the protest should be cancelled and the fishermen should resume the halted hunt operation”.

The fishermen leaders spoke to the protesters in a bitter tone against the Balochistan government following the boats and crewmembers’ arrest.

They asked the Sindh government to deny a complete entry to all boats of Balochistan into its territorial waters, Karachi Fish Harbour for discharge of catch, repair of vessels and other jobs in retaliation.

However, the speakers called upon the Balochistan government to revisit its hard-line policy towards Sindh’s fishing boats and let them enjoy the same facilities, which boats from its province enjoy at Karachi Fish Harbour, indiscriminately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

fishermen Balochistan’s boats Karachi Fish Harbour Sarwar Siddiqui

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Karachi-based fishermen go on strike against Balochistan govt

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories