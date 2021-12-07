Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,261,473 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 265,805,280 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,112 new deaths and 546,515 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,345 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,182 and Poland with 505.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 789,745 deaths from 49,278,724 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 615,744 deaths from 22,147,476 cases, India with 473,757 deaths from 34,648,383 cases, Mexico with 295,313 deaths from 3,902,015 cases, and Russia with 283,644 deaths from 9,864,845 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 611 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 415, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 390, Montenegro with 371, Hungary with 369, Republic of North Macedonia with 368 and Czech Republic with 317.

Europe overall has 1,548,384 deaths from 86,890,487 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,544,577 deaths from 46,822,842 infections, and Asia 906,048 deaths from 57,511,122 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 819,524 deaths from 51,089,072 cases, Africa 223,969 deaths from 8,785,461 cases, Middle East 215,624 deaths from 14,386,389 cases, and Oceania 3,347 deaths from 319,916 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.