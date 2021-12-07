ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75.5 (1.72%)
BR30 17,580 Increased By ▲ 587.6 (3.46%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Princess Amalia, heir to Dutch throne, quietly celebrates 18th birthday

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

AMSTERDAM: The heir to the Dutch throne, Crown Princess Amalia, was expected to quietly celebrate her 18th birthday at home on Tuesday, in line with the country's coronavirus lockdown rules and the tradition of the Netherlands' low-key monarchy.

The occasion means that Amalia, the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander, is now in theory ready to succeed her father as head of state.

However Amalia, formally known as the Princess of Orange, said in an approved biography published last month that while she is committed to a life in service of her country, she is not quite ready to begin just yet and would ask for her mother Queen Maxima to act as regent for a time if for any reason Willem-Alexander had to step down soon.

No ceremony was planned to mark the occasion, although on Wednesday Amalia will be sworn in as a member of the country's Council of State, a body that advises on constitutional matters.

The Ruling House of Orange, which remains popular and supported by a majority of the Dutch people, guards its privacy carefully outside of formal events.

Amalia is said to be an excellent student and has worked a part time job as a waitress while preparing for the throne.

The Netherlands is currently suffering its worst-yet wave of COVID-19 cases, putting extreme strain on the country's medical system.

On Sunday the Royal Information service said Amalia's grandmother, the former queen Beatrix, 83, has contracted COVID-19.

In a brief public statement, King Willem-Alexander said Beatrix, who has been vaccinated, has only mild symptoms and is doing "great."

Princess Amalia has said she hopes to spend next year at an internship at a multinational company before beginning university studies, probably at Leiden.

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia

