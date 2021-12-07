ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kenyan police officer kills six in shooting rampage

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

NAIROBI: A Kenyan police officer shot dead six people in a rampage through the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday and then shot and killed himself, police said.

The officer first shot and killed his wife at their home before setting off with his service-issued AK-47 rifle to shoot dead another five people, police said in a report. They did not say what had caused the rampage.

"The officer ... went on a shooting spree where he shot and killed five people including two boda boda (motorcycle) riders one who died while undergoing treatment," police said in the report.

Francis Wahome, the officer in charge of Nairobi's Dagoretti area, confirmed the incident and the death toll but and gave no other details.

Angry residents near where the incident took place later set fire to tyres on a road in a protest against the violence, a Reuters witness said.

In a 2010 incident, a police officer in Siakago town, 120 km (74 miles) northeast of Nairobi, shot 10 people dead including two of his colleagues.

A police spokesman said at the time the officer tried to shoot himself but had run out of ammunition, forcing him to surrender to police.

MENA Kenyan police

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan police officer kills six in shooting rampage

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Govt alarmed at depleting gas reserves

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

Read more stories