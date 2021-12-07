ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
PM opens Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

Recorder Report Updated 07 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched Kamyab Jawan Sports drive and stated that the government is bringing about reform in sports. Speaking after the launch of the sport drive, he said that 70 percent Pakistanis are below the age of 30 and the federal and provincial governments have provided Rs47 billon scholarships to 6.3 million deserving students.

He said that the government has decided to reform the sports system and a new sports policy would replace the old and mafia-ridden sports system.

Kamyab Jawan Sports drive to revive sports culture: Dar

The prime minister said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has built 300 and Punjab government 260 sports grounds, and now we want to build sport grounds at the village- and union council (UC) level.

The prime minister said that his message to the youth was that a sportsman does not become afraid of a difficult situation and learn how to fight against tough times. He said that no other profession teaches this lesson.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive new sports policy

