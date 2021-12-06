Kamyab Jawan Sports drive to revive sports culture: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday said Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive being launched from Monday would revive sports culture in Pakistan by providing access to thousands of youth to grounds.

“We will bring talent of Pakistan to the fore through talent hunt programme being launched under the sports drive,” said Usman Dar while addressing a news conference here. Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza, Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would officially inaugurate the sports drive here at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex. He urged the youth to visit official website of the Kamyab Jawan Programme after launch of the drive to get registered for different games.

Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions to produce national heroes through this platform who would represent the country in different games at international level.