ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021
Pakistan

Gwadar airport likely to become operational by 2023: Chinese CG

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2021

KARACHI: CPEC is an important part of Pak-China friendship, but the relationship between the two countries and with the business community is much deeper than that. Sad to see the situation of Pakistan’s low-income class, but there is an attempt to somehow get Pakistan out of economic difficulties.

These views were expressed by Chinese Consul General Li Bijian during a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), the Chinese Consul General further said that most of the projects of CPEC have been completed, Gwadar has become more important in the region, China has invested in various projects including airport, training centre, Gwadar port.

He said, “I am happy that the power crisis of Pakistan has ended due to CPEC.”

He said that the development work of Gwadar Airport is 90 percent completed and hoped that by 2023, Gwadar Airport will start its operations.

Chinese Consul General said that a hospital is also being constructed in Gwadar and it is expected that the hospital will also start functioning from next year.

He said that there are ample trade opportunities in China for Pakistani industrialists and investors. China has a population of 500 million middle class which could be a big market for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan could export fruits and vegetables to China, while China has a large seafood market including rice and fish from which Pakistani exporters could take full advantage. In addition, cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and electric vehicles could be further enhanced.

The Consul General said that the two countries could work out a strategy to increase Pakistan’s export volume through trade.

He urged Pakistani industrialists to take advantage of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

KATI President Salman Aslam said that China is a brotherly country of Pakistan and relations between the two countries are very strong.

He said that CPEC project is important for the economy of both the countries. President KATI said they would brief Chinese Consulate on his proposals for increasing exports.

Talking on the occasion, former President KATI Danish Khan said that Chinese investors should set up industries in Pakistan. He called for holding joint trade fairs with China to promote Pakistani products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC KATI Li Bijian Gwadar airport

