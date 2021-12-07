World
Russia sends new tanks to base in Tajikistan
07 Dec 2021
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it was reinforcing its military base in Tajikistan with 30 new tanks and that its forces at the facility had carried out exercises with missile defence systems, highlighting Moscow’s concern about turmoil in Afghanistan.
The possibility of Islamist militants in Afghanistan infiltrating Tajikistan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia is a worry for Moscow, which views the region as a defensive buffer to its south.
