ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU condemns 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi detention

AFP 06 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday condemned the Myanmar ruling junta's jailing of ousted leader Aug San Suu Kyi as "politically motivated" and a "blatant violation of human rights".

In a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the 27 member states, the EU said Suu Kyi's sentence "represents another step towards the dismantling of the rule of law".

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

On Monday, the 1991 Nobel peace prize laureate was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching Covid restrictions.

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial

Former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years on the same charges.

"The European Union strongly condemns this politically motivated verdict, which constitutes another major setback for democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February 2021," Borrell said.

"The military's actions show complete contempt for the will of the people, expressed clearly in the November 2020 elections," he said.

"It is imperative that the Myanmar military authorities allow a swift return of Myanmar to the path of democracy," he added, praising the the people of Myanmar for rejecting the coup.

Myanmar Aug San Suu Kyi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

EU condemns 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi detention

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

Read more stories