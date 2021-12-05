China reports 59 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 4, vs 90 a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 59 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 4, down from 90 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 42 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 75 a day earlier.

The local cases were reported by local authorities in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Yunnan.

China reported 21 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec.4, mainland China had 99,142 confirmed cases.