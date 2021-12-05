ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that the projects relating to sports should be completed in the stipulated time.

While chairing a high-level meeting on National Sports Policy (NSP), the premier stated that Pakistan Sports Board should act as a regulator and focus on providing facilities to the youth.

Once the sports participation increases, Pakistan’s talent has the potential to conquer the sports arenas across the globe, he said.

The meeting was apprised of the proposed revised structure of sports and coordination with the provinces for their input in National Sports Policy.

The meeting was informed that the Pakistan Sports Board’s Constitution has been re-drafted after a thorough review and the comprehensive draft has been accorded a nod by the CCLC.

Senate panel concerned at poor performance of Pakistan's hockey team

The board has been rationalised with its members reduced to 11, whereas, the executive committee will comprise five members.

Not only the powers and functions of the board has been redefined to fulfil the purpose of increasing sports activities in the country and competition for improvement in quality, but also a new organogram has been prepared.

A comprehensive guideline has been laid for federations pertaining to all the sports being played in the country with incentives to comply including registration mechanism, guidelines for elections, model constitution and National Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed on coordination with the provinces regarding National Sports Policy, whereby, strengthening the ties has been unanimously agreed, which will help to conduct organised sports activities nationwide.

Furthermore, guidelines have been laid for the provinces to help increase sports activities in the provinces, which include prioritisation of major sports, revival of sports activities at the grassroots level, i.e., schools and facilitation of clubs and associations to engage youth at local level.

Updating the meeting about the laying of synthetic hockey turfs, the meeting was informed that six major cities have been provided the facility, whereby, in Islamabad it has been completed, while the work is near completion in Wah Cantt, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit. The prime minister directed that the projects relating to sports should be completed in the stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Minister for Sports GB Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Environment Sports and Youth Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Hazara, SACM Sindh for Sports Arbab Lutfullah, DG Pakistan Sports Board Col Muhammad Asif Zaman (retired), and concerned senior officials. Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan attended the meeting via video link.

