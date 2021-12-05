Silicon celebrates completion of 50 data centres across country

KARACHI: Silicon Technologies (ST) - an institution engaged in addressing the needs of information technology and industrial automation Friday celebrated the completion of its 50 data centers across Pakistan.

The event was organized here at a local hotel which saw overwhelming participation of ST customers, and IT professionals.

Officials said the ST has so far designed, established, revamped, and upgraded data centers for as many as 50 organizations including International Textile Limited, Fauji Foundation, Gepco, JS Global, etc.

It’s also carried out a number of network, electrical and security projects for various organizations such as liberty mills, IBA Sukkur, Atlas Engineering, State Bank of Pakistan, etc. They said Vertiv is the strategic partner of ST.

Mobeen ul Haq Chief Executive officer ST gave presentation on strategic review of ST and vowed to foster technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of the nation. He said customers satisfaction, integrity and transparency are the key factors behind ST’s success.

Leading by the philosophy of pursuing excellence, he said Silicon Technologies envisions being an innovative player in IT Infrastructure, Consultation, Integration & Support in Pakistan.

Today with focused vision, we are moving forward to grow and to compete at every IT and IA front. Our mission is to provide our Business Partners with a focused, separately managed program to enhance and compliment their business goals, and allowing easy access to IT industry-leading portfolio of products and services.

“We have 5000 happy customers, and completed 5000 plus successful projects so far. We have 25 plus strategic suppliers,” Mobeen said.

ST as an IT professional company is serving Pakistan since 1993 with firm conviction and determination for the advancement of IT technology and provide state of the art hi-tech products to its customers, he said.

Numair Zaheer Chief Business Officer at Silicon Technologies gave his welcome address while Salman Raza Khan, Manager Data Center & Power Silicon Technologies gave a detailed presentation about the data center journey.

Adeel Naseer Technical Director Energenic shed light on Data Center Best Practices. He said environmental contamination control plays vital role in equipment longevity. Timely replacement of consumables also plays vital role in performance and system efficiency. Rodents and Lizard are real threat to uptime of your data centers, pest management is critical in this regard.

He asked the IT organizations to always consider the worst case scenario and study the reason of failures/incidents in the industry. He asked them to make decisions based on the cost of business downtime per hour. “What you cannot measure, you cannot control,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021