PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Thursday reviewed the implementation plan of major development projects of the PSDP-2021-22.

Member Implementation and Monitoring Planning Commission, DG Monitoring and Evaluation, and senior officials attended the meeting. The minister was briefed regarding the progress of hiring private specialist firms for monitoring and major development projects progress update.

The minister was briefed on the progress of two major roads in Gilgit-Baltistan namely, “Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (167 km)” and “updated progress on Naltar valley road of GB”.

The minister directed the concerned department to work expeditiously on the remaining two bridges of the “Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (167 km)” project, which is a very important artery in Gilgit-Baltistan, and complete it as soon as possible.

This will trigger and boost domestic and international tourism in the region.

Development projects: Umar for using P3A mode of financing

The meeting was informed that more than the two-thirds length of Naltar Valley Road has been blacktopped.

The minister directed to fully mobilise the required resources to ensure completion of road by June 2022.

He said that this road project will open up the doors for tourism and contribute to the creation of more job opportunities and accrue social-economic impact for the region.

The minister was also briefed on the progress and status of land acquisition for the Sukkur–Hyderabad motorway.

The minister said that the land acquisition for Sukkur–Hyderabad motorway should be completed on a priority basis, so that the construction on the project can be started in the third quarter of CFY.

He also directed the NHA to ensure effective coordination with provincial and districts administration for timely resolution of project sites issues, so that the construction phase of this important motorway should not be delayed.

Member (Implementation and Monitoring) Planning Commission apprised the minister regarding shortlisting of 17 private specialist firms for monitoring.

The monitoring reports will commence being submitted by these firms after mid of December 2021.

After the initial thirty project monitoring by the M&E specialist firms, the programme will be upscaled.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the progress of Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam and emphasised the priority funding to these projects.

