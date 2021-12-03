ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,402 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.02%)
BR30 17,059 Decreased By ▼ -435.01 (-2.49%)
KSE100 43,078 Decreased By ▼ -156.29 (-0.36%)
KSE30 16,667 Decreased By ▼ -30.8 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

Naveed Butt Updated 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Thursday reviewed the implementation plan of major development projects of the PSDP-2021-22.

Member Implementation and Monitoring Planning Commission, DG Monitoring and Evaluation, and senior officials attended the meeting. The minister was briefed regarding the progress of hiring private specialist firms for monitoring and major development projects progress update.

The minister was briefed on the progress of two major roads in Gilgit-Baltistan namely, “Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (167 km)” and “updated progress on Naltar valley road of GB”.

The minister directed the concerned department to work expeditiously on the remaining two bridges of the “Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (167 km)” project, which is a very important artery in Gilgit-Baltistan, and complete it as soon as possible.

This will trigger and boost domestic and international tourism in the region.

Development projects: Umar for using P3A mode of financing

The meeting was informed that more than the two-thirds length of Naltar Valley Road has been blacktopped.

The minister directed to fully mobilise the required resources to ensure completion of road by June 2022.

He said that this road project will open up the doors for tourism and contribute to the creation of more job opportunities and accrue social-economic impact for the region.

The minister was also briefed on the progress and status of land acquisition for the Sukkur–Hyderabad motorway.

The minister said that the land acquisition for Sukkur–Hyderabad motorway should be completed on a priority basis, so that the construction on the project can be started in the third quarter of CFY.

He also directed the NHA to ensure effective coordination with provincial and districts administration for timely resolution of project sites issues, so that the construction phase of this important motorway should not be delayed.

Member (Implementation and Monitoring) Planning Commission apprised the minister regarding shortlisting of 17 private specialist firms for monitoring.

The monitoring reports will commence being submitted by these firms after mid of December 2021.

After the initial thirty project monitoring by the M&E specialist firms, the programme will be upscaled.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the progress of Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam and emphasised the priority funding to these projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar MOHMAND DAM NHA Dasu Dam PSDP projects

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories