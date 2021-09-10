ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Development projects: Umar for using P3A mode of financing

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 10 Sep 2021

Islamabad: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has urged his Cabinet colleagues to use Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) mode of financing for development projects for their respective Ministries/ Divisions.

He floated this proposal at a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He briefed the Cabinet on innovative development expenditure financing and shared the following highlights about P3A introduction. He noted that IPDF (Infrastructure project Development Facility) was established in 2007 and converted into a statutory body, PPP Authority, in 2017-18.

Umer further stated that the PPP Authority was transferred to the MoPD&SI in March 2020 from Ministry of Finance, adding that from 2009-2020, there was no regular CEO of IPDF or PPP Authority and not a single board meeting was held during this period.

He maintained that regular full-time CEO was appointed in March 2020 through an open and competitive process. PPP Authority was re-branded as P3A and complete organizational turn-around was achieved.

Umar said business-friendly amendments were introduced in the law in 2021-22 and Rs 618 billion worth of high impact projects are under active development.

Ministry reviews progress of new projects worth Rs234.315bn included in PSDP

The P3A projects are as follows: (i) Sialkot-Kharian Motorway of Rs27 billion has been approved by the P3A Board; (ii) Sukkur -Hyderabad Motorway (previously floated in 2018 and 2020) of Rs200 billion (transaction structure approved by P3A Board, P3A is conducting final analysis of bidding documents). Tender will be floated in November 2021; (iii) Kharian Rawalpindi Motorwsay, cost Rs80 billion (P3A analysis of transaction structure in final stage). Its tender will be floated in October 2021(next month); (iv) Karachi Circular Railway- cost Rs240 billion (P3A analysis of the draft transaction structure is under way, final documents awaited. The project's tenders will be floated in December 2021; and (v) Karachi Pipri (Freight Corridor) - cost Rs 71 billion (P3A has completed analysis of the revised transaction structure and will share comments with the IA). The scheme's tender will be floated in December 2021.

During discussion, the Umar urged the Cabinet members to use the P3A mode of financing for development projects of their respective Ministries/Divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar development projects Imran Khan Karachi Circular Railway Rawalpindi Motorwsay

Comments

Comments are closed.

Development projects: Umar for using P3A mode of financing

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories