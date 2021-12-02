ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

AFP Updated 02 Dec 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

"The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity," a UN spokesman told AFP.

Images showed armed police surrounding the man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.

According to an official speaking on condition of anonymity, the man threatened to kill himself in front of one of the building's entrances.

The avenue along the UN headquarters was closed to traffic, but meetings inside were not immediately affected.

"Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," the New York police department said on Twitter.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

cordoned off UN headquarters armed man

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps virus scare

Worst PSX sell-off since March 2020: KSE-100 plummets 4.7%

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $244mn, now stand at $16.01bn

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

Senior players miss out as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies series

Read more stories