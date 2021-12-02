ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US dollar struggles on Omicron concerns; traders eye non-farm payrolls

Reuters 02 Dec 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: The dollar was on the defensive against some major currencies on Thursday, as investors fretted about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant with the United States reporting its first case, with worries about the speed at which the US Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases weighing on the greenback as well.

The US currency's losses though appeared limited as investors looked ahead to Friday's non-farm payrolls report for November.

"The risks are there for a big employment print to push the dollar higher, but the impact of the final non-farm payroll release ahead of December's tapering announcement has been muted by Omicron concerns," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

The United States recorded its first case of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, weighing on markets. The United States and Germany joined countries around the globe planning stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.2% on the day at 95.895.

The index swung lower last week after news of Omicron first emerged, although it remains close to a 16-month high of 96.938 hit last month.

"While the dollar is down against the euro, sterling, and the Swiss franc, this should be viewed in the context of very tight recent ranges for these currency pairs," said Monex's Harvey.

Dollar falls; yen, Swiss franc gain in post-Omicron gyrations

"Meanwhile, further downside in dollar/yen is seemingly absent though, suggesting today's broad US dollar move isn't a clean risk-off move," he added.

The dollar trimmed losses after data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits rising 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27, lower than the forecast of 240,000.

The dollar rose 0.2% versus the yen to 112.89.

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.1335.

Scotiabank in a research note said the euro "remains favored as a semi-haven currency." However, it expects euro weakness ahead, toward the $1.10/11 zone given weak near-term economic and rates fundamentals, but virus uncertainty should keep it in a $1.12-$1.14 range for now.

Currency volatility trackers remain at multi-month highs, suggesting big moves could still be in store.

Traders are also awaiting clarity on how quickly the Fed will taper its asset purchases, as central banks around the world grapple with how fast to unwind stimulus amid soaring inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in testimony to Congress on Wednesday that he and fellow policymakers will consider swifter action at their Dec. 14-15 meeting.

Sterling rose 0.2% to $1.3312.

Dollar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US dollar struggles on Omicron concerns; traders eye non-farm payrolls

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps virus scare

Worst PSX sell-off since March 2020: KSE-100 plummets 4.7%

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $244mn, now stand at $16.01bn

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

Senior players miss out as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies series

Read more stories