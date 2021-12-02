ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Dry spell likely to persist for two more weeks

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The five-week long dry spell is likely to continue for another two weeks, followed by rainy spells from December 15 onwards, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The city had witnessed last rain on 24th of October and there was no rain afterwards throughout the month of November. Generally, both October and November are taken as the driest months of the year.

However, low altitude westerly waves had resulted into a few spells of rain in early part of October. Later, westerly waves had been passing through high altitude throughout November, resultantly there was no rain. But a few rainy spells in October had dropped temperatures that led to a change in weather.

Director Shahid Abbas said a few good spells of rain are expected by mid-December onwards.

He said temperatures would drop down to the range of 5 degree Celsius by 10th of December to intensify fog and dust particles are also likely to die down with improved moisture. He said cooling of fog would lead to lowering of suspended particles in the shape of water vapours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

