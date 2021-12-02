ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Synthetic Products                -            -            -             -         23.12.2021    17.12.2021 to
Enterprises Limited                                                                 05.00.P.M.       23.12.2021
                                                                                    EOGM
Pakistan Hotels                   -            -            -             -         18.12.2021    11.12.2021 to
Developers Limited                                                                  03.00.P.M.       18.12.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

