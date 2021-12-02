KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Synthetic Products - - - - 23.12.2021 17.12.2021 to Enterprises Limited 05.00.P.M. 23.12.2021 EOGM Pakistan Hotels - - - - 18.12.2021 11.12.2021 to Developers Limited 03.00.P.M. 18.12.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

