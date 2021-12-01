COAS visits Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre Mansar Camp

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre Mansar Camp on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

"COAS formally installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps as Colonel Commandant of AK Regiment," the statement added.

Addressing the participants, COAS praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance, and war worthiness.