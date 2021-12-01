ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
COAS visits Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre Mansar Camp

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre Mansar Camp on...
BR Web Desk 01 Dec 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre Mansar Camp on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Afghan regional peace: COAS emphasizes need for global convergence

"COAS formally installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps as Colonel Commandant of AK Regiment," the statement added.

Addressing the participants, COAS praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance, and war worthiness.

military COAS COAS Bajwa Pakistan Army azad kashmir

Comments

1000 characters

