TDAP holds webinar for tobacco exporters

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized a webinar on orientation of Pakistan Single Window subscription, elimination of E-form and I-form and roll-out of Export Single Declaration for tobacco exporters.

Yawar Nawaz, Additional Collector Customs gave a detailed and informative presentation on the topic and answered the queries of Tobacco exporters.

The current system of export procedures is being eased out through Pakistan Single Window, and authorities are hopeful that procedures will become much easier and it will lead to an enhancement in exports of Pakistan.

