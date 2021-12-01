ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Local refineries tell govt they’re heading towards ‘forced shutdown’

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Local refineries have asked the federal government to take immediate measures for High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) upliftment from the refineries to safeguard the strategic assets of the country.

Local refineries have warned the federal government through a SOS call that they are heading towards a forced refinery shutdown, which will disturb the supply chain of MS (motor spirit), HSD (high speed diesel), and jet fuel in the country.

Sources said that the refineries have deeply analysed the market situation and approached every customer to lift HSFO before approaching director general (Oil), Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and inform him about availability of high stocks of HSFO by refineries.

Refineries informed director general Oil, Petroleum Division that all of the customers have refused to lift the HSFO due to non-burning/con-consumption by the IPPs.

The IPPs are bound to stock 30 days of HSFO and all power plants storage is currently underutilised, which evidently is severely affecting all local refineries.

“All in all, the situation of local refineries requires immediate action from the Ministry of Energy to compensate and accommodate enabling the refineries to ensure refinery continuity. We reiterate that until and unless the IPPs increase HSFO burning/consumption, there is no way to keep up the refinery operations,” said a letter of a local refinery to the DG (Oil), Petroleum Division.

However, to the dismay of refineries, the export option is clearly not viable due to certain major reasons including port congestion issues at the KPT and the FOTCO, which is a unanimous concern poof the local industry, negligible demand of HSFO in international market and huge financial losses in order to carry out above 30 KT HSFO stocks in the storage of refineries for over a month as their lay can is 25-27 December, 2021.

“Refineries have floated HSFO export tender last week and yet not received any workable offer,” said a refinery in a letter to the DG Oil, Petroleum Division.

It is also learnt from sources that the IPPs are not holding stocks as per the fuel supply agreement, which is an integral part of the Power Purchase Agreement, on which they are enjoying 15 percent IRR on equity and 70 percent take or pay on capacity.

However, refineries have urged from the energy ministry that it (the MoE) should ensure that they use the proceeds to replenish their HSWFO stock as a matter of priority and per their contractual commitment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PETROLEUM DIVISION HSFO HSFO market High Sulphur Furnace Oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Local refineries tell govt they’re heading towards ‘forced shutdown’

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

Stocks dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Samba Bank: SNB, advisors allowed to undertake due-diligence

IHC asks Rana Shamim to submit reply with original affidavit

Read more stories