State-owned land: Govt determined to remove all encroachments: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the government is determined to remove encroachments on state-owned land all across Pakistan.

During a media briefing, he alongside Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, said digitalised cadastral mapping is being prepared for the first time; and under this initiative, 81,000 square kilometres state-owned land in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan has been digitized.

He said under the first phase of this initiative, massive encroachments on state land worth 5,500 billion rupees have been detected across the country.

He said according to this digital record, the government will take action against the land mafias and their facilitators.

Awan said mega projects worth billions of rupees are underway in the federal capital.

He said special focus is being given to development projects in rural areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said the encroachment mafia has occupied land worth 500 billion rupees in the federal capital and strong actions are being taken against this mafia.

He said 150 billion rupees fine has so far been imposed against them.

