Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

  • Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim says that he does not know how the affidavit got leaked
BR Web Desk 30 Nov 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim to submit his written response with the original affidavit, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case regarding allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar. Jang Group CEO Mir Shakil ur Rehman, The News Editor Amir Ghauri, and journalist Ansar Abbasi submitted their written response to the court.

The court called Shamim to the rostrum and inquired whether he had submitted his written response. The former chief judge requested the court to schedule the next hearing after December 12 as there had been a tragedy in his family.

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

When Justice Minallah asked Shamim if he had given the affidavit to a newspaper, he replied that he did not know how the document got leaked as it was sealed and kept with his family.

"I have not seen the affidavit. I had read the report in a newspaper," Shamim said. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, requested the high court to direct Shamim to present the "original" affidavit in the IHC.

Justice Minalllah said that Shamim's statement has further complicated the case. The IHC has sought Shamim's written response with the original affidavit.

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

On November 16, the high court had issued show-cause notices to Shamim, Shakil ur Rehman, Ghauri, and Abbasi, and sought their replies.

The IHC said that Abbasi and Shamim must present evidence before the court. The court directed the respondents to submit their replies within seven days.

Accusations against ex-CJP

A story published in The News stated that in 2018 Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claims Nasir had travelled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied: “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB.”

CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations

Former chief justice Nisar has rejected the allegations of the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.

Pakistan IHC Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Saqib Nisar ex GB judge

