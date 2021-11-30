Spot gold still bearish; stabilization deceptive

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets a range of $1,758 to $1,774 per ounce, as its bounce from the Nov. 24 low of $1,777.80 could have completed.

The bounce triggered by the support has been almost reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend.

Gold is struggling around a rising trendline, making its last attempt to rise.

Spot gold may fall to $1,758; bounce complete

However, the stabilization around $1,786 could be deceptive as the fall from the Nov. 18 high of $1,870.68 adopted a five-wave mode, which clearly suggests an extension of the downtrend below $1,777.80.

Strategically, the target of $1,758 will be confirmed when gold falls below $1,780. A rise above $1,799 may be extended to $1,817.

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling to $1,684.37.

This wave, along with its preceding wave B, has been unfolding within a wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

It is hard to estimate how many more days gold is going to remain flat. Price-wise, a break below $1,773 could confirm a continuation of the downtrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.