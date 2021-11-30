ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 40.89 (0.88%)
BR30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 176.69 (0.94%)
KSE100 45,734 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,763 Increased By ▲ 212.08 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Spot gold still bearish; stabilization deceptive

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets a range of $1,758 to $1,774 per ounce, as its bounce from the Nov. 24 low of $1,777.80 could have completed.

The bounce triggered by the support has been almost reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend.

Gold is struggling around a rising trendline, making its last attempt to rise.

Spot gold may fall to $1,758; bounce complete

However, the stabilization around $1,786 could be deceptive as the fall from the Nov. 18 high of $1,870.68 adopted a five-wave mode, which clearly suggests an extension of the downtrend below $1,777.80.

Strategically, the target of $1,758 will be confirmed when gold falls below $1,780. A rise above $1,799 may be extended to $1,817.

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling to $1,684.37.

This wave, along with its preceding wave B, has been unfolding within a wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern.

It is hard to estimate how many more days gold is going to remain flat. Price-wise, a break below $1,773 could confirm a continuation of the downtrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion price Gold Spot

