ANL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
FFL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.54%)
GGL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PAEL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
POWER 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
SNGP 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TELE 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.17%)
UNITY 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,520 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.02%)
BR30 18,143 Decreased By ▼ -134.69 (-0.74%)
KSE100 44,258 Increased By ▲ 144.12 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,098 Increased By ▲ 64.24 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Spot gold may fall to $1,758; bounce complete

  • This wave is capable of travelling to $1,684.37
Reuters 29 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,786 per ounce and fall into $1,758-$1,774 range.

The bounce triggered by the support has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend. With one more push, the metal would be able to break a rising trendline and fall towards $1,758.

A break above $1,803 could confirm the extension of the bounce towards $1,817-$1,831 range.

Gold eases off 2-month peak as dollar rises

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Aug. 7, 2020 high of $2,072.50.

This wave is capable of travelling to $1,684.37. It is disrupted by a consolidation in the neutral range of $1,773-$1,800.

The contract is expected to break $1,773 and fall towards $1,739. A break above $1,800, however, could open the way towards $1,828.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold bullion Gold Spot

