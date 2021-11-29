Spot gold may fall to $1,758; bounce complete

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,786 per ounce and fall into $1,758-$1,774 range.

The bounce triggered by the support has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend. With one more push, the metal would be able to break a rising trendline and fall towards $1,758.

A break above $1,803 could confirm the extension of the bounce towards $1,817-$1,831 range.

Gold eases off 2-month peak as dollar rises

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Aug. 7, 2020 high of $2,072.50.

This wave is capable of travelling to $1,684.37. It is disrupted by a consolidation in the neutral range of $1,773-$1,800.

The contract is expected to break $1,773 and fall towards $1,739. A break above $1,800, however, could open the way towards $1,828.

