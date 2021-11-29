Sindh govt should be given permission to regularise illegal constructions: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said on Monday said that the provincial government should be given permission to regularise construction that is in violation of rules and regulations as it impacts millions of citizens.

"We don't want illegal construction to happen or houses to be made in the wrong places. But where the number of affectees goes into millions, who will not be able to remake their homes, then it is the responsibility of the government to save their homes,” the minister said while talking to reporters in Peshawar.

Section-144 imposed around Karachi's Nasla Tower

Talking about the Nasla tower’s demolition, he said that the issue should not be viewed in isolation.

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the building saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath. It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months.

On Sunday, Deputy commissioner Karachi imposed Section-144 around Karachi’s Nasla Tower, where demolition work is underway on Supreme Court’s order.

The move came after people staged a protest against the demolition of Nasla Tower which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

Ghani in his statement said that small violations happen during construction work everywhere. "Sometimes citizens make their homes on state land and end up living there for 50 years," he said.

Giving an example of other buildings constructed in violations of the rules, he said: "Notice was taken, but because it concerned the apartments of some major people, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was regularised and fined Rs18 billion."

PA adopts resolution: Sindh govt urged to protect ‘illegally-built’ houses on encroached lands

Ghani said that Prime Minister Imran's Bani Gala residence was constructed in violation of rules and regulations, but it was regularised later.

"Now the question that arises is that ways have been found to [facilitate projects which concern] buildings, homes and properties of affluent people. That is not a bad thing," he said.

Earlier this month, the Sindh Assembly adopted a resolution asking the PPP government for protection of the already illegally-built residential houses on encroached lands despite the opposition’s rejection.

Nida Khuhro of the ruling PPP tabled the resolution on a private members' day, urging the Sindh government to chalk out a plan to protect all the previously constructed residential homes made illegally.

But, the opposition called the move a violation of the court’s decision in this regard, as the house adopted the resolution with a majority vote.