ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Sri Lankan shares end flat as financial losses offset industrial gains

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended flat on Monday, after rising more than 1% for two straight sessions, as gains in industrial stocks were offset by losses in the financial and consumer sectors.

The CSE All-Share index closed up 0.04% at 11,202.09 points, after hitting a record high of 11,318.24 earlier in the session

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Development Finance were the top boosts, rising 6.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Keeping a lid on gains were LOLC Holdings, shedding 1.8%, and Brown and Co Plc, losing 6.2%.

Sri Lankan shares end lower ahead of central bank rate decision

The equity market's turnover was 8.97 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($44.30 million) according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume rose to 343.3 million shares from the 335.1 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 109.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island nation reported 742 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 562,520, data from the country's health bureau showed.

The country on Saturday said it was barring travellers from six Southern African countries over concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

About 63.01% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

