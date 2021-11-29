Sri Lankan shares end flat as financial losses offset industrial gains

Sri Lankan shares ended flat on Monday, after rising more than 1% for two straight sessions, as gains in industrial stocks were offset by losses in the financial and consumer sectors.

The CSE All-Share index closed up 0.04% at 11,202.09 points, after hitting a record high of 11,318.24 earlier in the session

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Development Finance were the top boosts, rising 6.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Keeping a lid on gains were LOLC Holdings, shedding 1.8%, and Brown and Co Plc, losing 6.2%.

Sri Lankan shares end lower ahead of central bank rate decision

The equity market's turnover was 8.97 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($44.30 million) according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume rose to 343.3 million shares from the 335.1 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 109.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island nation reported 742 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 562,520, data from the country's health bureau showed.

The country on Saturday said it was barring travellers from six Southern African countries over concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

About 63.01% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.