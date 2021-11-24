ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Sri Lankan shares end lower ahead of central bank rate decision

Reuters Updated 24 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by financial stocks ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The CSE All-Share index closed down 0.17% at 10,910.06 points.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is expected to raise rates a second time since the onset of the pandemic to curtail inflationary pressures, manage external challenges and attract foreign inflows, economists and analysts said.

Financial heavy weights Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top drags, falling 4.19% and 7.25%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials boost

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka rowed back on its goal to become the first country to fully adopt organic farming on Wednesday by removing the ban on the use and importation of chemical fertilisers after months of mass protests by farmers and a surge in food price inflation.

Diversified agribusiness company Watawala Plantations Plc surged 11%.

The equity market's turnover was 7.56 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($37.33 million) according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 316.8 million shares from 216.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 161.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 740 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 558,860, data from the country's health bureau showed.

Total death toll was at 14,182, according to the data.

About 62.91% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

