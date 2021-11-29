ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,343 Increased By ▲ 1228.48 (2.78%)
KSE30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 523.66 (3.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

  • Jordan had last month approved Tata Best Foods for export of meat and its allied products
BR Web Desk 29 Nov 2021

In a major stride for Pakistan, Tata Best Foods Limited has exported the country's "first-ever meat consignment to Jordan", said Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday.

“We congratulate Tata Foods on exporting Pakistan's first-ever consignment to Jordan,” said Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor said that the promotion and facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes the Ministry of Commerce’s diversification policy. “I urge other exporters to emulate this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets,” he added.

Last month, Jordan approved three Pakistani meat processing companies for exporting meat and its allied products to the country. The selected slaughterhouses include Tata Best Food Limited, Organic Meat Limited Company, and Tazij Meat and Food for export for bovine, sheep, goat and camel meat to Jordan.

A few days ago, 10 Pakistani meat processing companies were approved by Egypt’s veterinary quarantine department for export of meat to the country.

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

The Pakistani companies approved for export to Egypt are: P.K Livestock & Meat Company (private) Limited, TATA Best Food Limited, Fauji Meat Limited, Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd, the Organic Meat Company Private Limited, Tazij Meat and Food, Abedin International Abattoirs (private) Limited and Zenith Associates.

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce has set Pakistan’s export target of $37.8 billion including $ 20 billion for textile sector. As per the advisor, the country would be able to fetch around $ 31 billion from the export of goods, and $ 7.5 billion from the exports of services sector.

Pakistan Jordan ministry of commerce Abdul Raza Dawood meat export Tata Best Foods Limited

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

Read more stories