Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

In a major stride for Pakistan, Tata Best Foods Limited has exported the country's "first-ever meat consignment to Jordan", said Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday.

“We congratulate Tata Foods on exporting Pakistan's first-ever consignment to Jordan,” said Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor said that the promotion and facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes the Ministry of Commerce’s diversification policy. “I urge other exporters to emulate this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets,” he added.

Last month, Jordan approved three Pakistani meat processing companies for exporting meat and its allied products to the country. The selected slaughterhouses include Tata Best Food Limited, Organic Meat Limited Company, and Tazij Meat and Food for export for bovine, sheep, goat and camel meat to Jordan.

A few days ago, 10 Pakistani meat processing companies were approved by Egypt’s veterinary quarantine department for export of meat to the country.

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

The Pakistani companies approved for export to Egypt are: P.K Livestock & Meat Company (private) Limited, TATA Best Food Limited, Fauji Meat Limited, Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd, the Organic Meat Company Private Limited, Tazij Meat and Food, Abedin International Abattoirs (private) Limited and Zenith Associates.

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce has set Pakistan’s export target of $37.8 billion including $ 20 billion for textile sector. As per the advisor, the country would be able to fetch around $ 31 billion from the export of goods, and $ 7.5 billion from the exports of services sector.