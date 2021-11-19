ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
Nov 19, 2021
10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

  • Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says this has been done as a result of audit conducted by Egyptian Veterinary authorities
BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2021

In a boost for Pakistan, 10 local meat processing companies have got the approval for export to Egypt.

The development was shared by Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday. “This has been done as a result of audit conducted by the Egyptian Veterinary authorities,” Dawood said in a tweet.

The Pakistani companies approved are: P.K Livestock & Meat Company (private) Limited, TATA Best Food Limited, Fauji Meat Limited, Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd, The Organic Meat Company Private Limited, Tazij Meat and Food, Abedin International Abattoirs (private) Limited and Zenith Associates.

Dawood further said that this is a part of our policy of geographical and product diversification, urging exporters to go full speed ahead to “capitalize on this opportunity as this sector has immense potential.”

Last month, Jordan approved three Pakistani meat processing companies for exporting meat and its allied products to the country.

“Ministry of Commerce (MoC) is glad to inform that Jordan has notified three of Pakistan’s slaughterhouses for export for bovine, sheep, goat and camel meat to Jordan,” said Dawood on Twitter.

The selected slaughterhouses include Tata Best Food Limited, Organic Meat Limited Company, and Tazij Meat and Food.

Pakistan, Iran have ‘almost’ agreed on barter deal: Dawood

Earlier, talking to media persons, Dawood shared the government’s economic vision, saying that the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) is focusing on diversification of product range, sectors, and geography under its Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

Besides Pakistan’s full penetration in the traditional markets like EU, USA and China, he said the country has been exploring non-traditional markets in Central Asian Republics (CARs) under its Silk route reconnect policy. Also, it has been exploring African region under the ‘look Africa policy’, he said.

For the year 2021-22, Dawood said MoC has set an export target of $37.8 billion including $ 20 billion for textile sector. The country would be able to fetch around $ 31 billion from the export of goods, and $ 7.5 billion from the exports of services sector, the advisor added.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Egypt meat export

