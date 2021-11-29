ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 59.92 (1.33%)
BR30 18,335 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.32%)
KSE100 44,722 Increased By ▲ 607.63 (1.38%)
KSE30 17,303 Increased By ▲ 268.86 (1.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

AFP 29 Nov 2021

BRUSSELS: The Taliban asked for help in keeping Afghanistan's airports running in weekend talks with EU officials that also raised "grave concern" about the humanitarian situation in their country, according to an EU statement late Sunday.

Both sides sent senior officials to the Qatari capital Doha for the talks, which happened just ahead of two weeks of negotiations between the US and the Taliban due to start Monday, also in Doha.

The EU's European External Action Service (EEAS) said in its statement that "the dialogue does not imply recognition by the EU of the interim (Taliban) government but is part of EU's operational engagement, in the interest of the EU and the Afghan people".

The Taliban delegation was led by interim foreign minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi, accompanied by the interim ministers for education and health, the acting central bank governor, and officials from the foreign, finance and interior ministries and the intelligence directorate.

Taliban confirm reports of 4 women killed in northern Afghanistan

The EU side was headed by the EU special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, with officials from the EEAS and the European Commission's service handling humanitarian aid, international partnerships, and migration.

'Worsening humanitarian situation'

The EU statement said the Taliban vowed to stick by its promise of "amnesty" for Afghans who had worked against it during the two decades of Western-oriented rule up to the hasty exit and evacuation by the US and its allies in August.

The Taliban side also re-committed to allowing Afghans and foreigners to leave if they wish so, but "requested assistance for maintaining operations of airports" so that could happen.

"The two sides expressed grave concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as winter is arriving," the statement said, adding that the EU would continue supplying humanitarian aid.

The EU side pressed the Taliban to create an "inclusive government", foster democracy, ensure girls had equal access to schooling, and prevent Afghanistan serving as a base for any group "that threatens the security of others".

The Afghan scene

It also suggested that, if the Taliban met EU conditions, that could unlock extra financing for Afghanistan's cash-strapped new rulers but only "for the direct benefit of the Afghan people".

The Taliban reiterated they would uphold human rights "in line with Islamic principles" and would welcome back diplomatic missions that had closed, according to the statement.

US Afghanistan Taliban Doha Tomas Niklasson Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi EEAS Afghanistan's airports

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Omicron variant: CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Read more stories