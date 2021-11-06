ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Nov 06, 2021
World

Taliban confirm reports of 4 women killed in northern Afghanistan

  • Two suspects have been arrested after the 4 bodies were found at a house in the city's fifth police district
AFP Updated 06 Nov 2021

KABUL: Four women have been found dead in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government said on Saturday, following reports that activists had been killed.

Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city's fifth police district, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said in a video statement.

"The arrested people have admitted in initial interrogation that the women were invited to the house by them. Further investigations are under way and the case has been referred to court," he said.

Khosti did not identify the victims, but a source in Mazar-i-Sharif told AFP that at least one of the dead was a women's rights activist, whose family does not wish to speak to the media.

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

A report on BBC Persian, citing civil society sources, said the four women were friends and colleagues who had hoped to travel to Mazar-i-Sharif airport for a flight out of the country.

A rights group source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the women received a call that they thought was an invitation to join an evacuation flight and were picked up by a car, only to be found dead later.

